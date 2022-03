Indiana men’s basketball ended its 2021-22 season with a 21-14 record. The Hoosiers went 9-11 in the Big Ten, but went on a run in the Big Ten Tournament at the end of the season to earn their first March Madness bid since 2016.

Indiana’s season concluded with a loss to Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Tournament, but there’s plenty of offseason to go before men’s basketball returns.

Crimson Quarry has you covered with this tracker. Here’s everything you need to know: