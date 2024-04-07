Report: Indiana’s Teri Moren rejected overtures from Tennessee

Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren reportedly rejected overtures from Tennessee during the latter’s search for a new women’s basketball head coach, per Mitchell Northam of For The Win.

In addition to Kara Lawson, I can confirm that Indiana’s Teri Moren also rejected overtures from Tennessee, according to multiple sources. — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) April 7, 2024

Tennessee recently parted ways with Kellie Harper, who had coached the Lady Vols since 2019. Indiana and Tennessee played three times during Harper’s time in Knoxville, with Moren owning a 2-1 advantage in those matchups.

Growing up in Seymour, Indiana, Moren spent a good amount of time watching the Lady Vols on TV.

“There were very few women’s games televised when I was younger, but I do remember watching Tennessee play on TV when Pat Summitt was there,” Moren told ESPN in 2023. “My mother so desperately wanted me to coach like her. She said, ‘If you are going to be a coach, be like Coach Summitt.’ You know, tough and hard-nosed but classy.”

Moren just finished her tenth year in Bloomington with the Hoosiers third appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.