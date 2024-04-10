Indiana women’s basketball: Mackenzie Holmes announces surgery, year off basketball

Former Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes announced today that she would be missing the 2024 WNBA season to have surgery on a nagging knee injury. Her announcement came via Twitter:

In the post, Holmes said that she will remain in the 2024 WNBA draft and hopes to be ready to play again by Training Camp in 2025.

Holmes missed time at Indiana due to injury and credits the training staff for the multiple rehab stints she did during her time as a Hoosier. According to the post though, this is an injury that’s lingered since high school and will require surgery to fully heal.

In case Indiana fans needed another reason to appreciate Holmes, this just goes to show that she wasn’t even fully healthy for her whole time at Indiana. Putting this surgery off until after college was also a huge sacrifice, as WNBA roster spots are exceedingly hard to come by.

Hopefully the surgery goes well and we see a new and improved version of Mack in 2025, something we’ve never seen before. The idea that she could get even better is exactly why a WNBA team needs to take her. Now.