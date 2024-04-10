Indiana women’s basketball: Transfer portal needs and wants

Indiana women’s basketball’s gaze now turns to a future without Mackenzie Holmes.

Things are probably going to be different, one way or another. The past two rosters have been built around Holmes’ strengths, surrounding a dominant post player with plenty of 3-point shooting to space the floor.

Could Indiana look to the portal to fill some gaps? Teri Moren has made some use of the portal, typically to extremely favorable results. Last year, Sharnecce Currie-Jelks was the program’s lone transfer addition, having come from a stellar freshman season at UT-Martin.

Here’s what to keep in mind for Indiana this go-around:

Key Departures

F Mackenzie Holmes

G Sara Scalia

C Arielle Wisne

Indiana is losing its centerpiece and most dynamic 3-point shooter. On their best nights both Scalia and Holmes could take a game over, with the latter doing so in the second round against Oklahoma after the former put away Fairfield in the first.

The Hoosiers are going to need a new starting center, and Lilly Meister is entering year three. She didn’t get too many attempts up, but provided valuable minutes on defense with her length. There’s also Currie-Jelks and two incoming freshmen, adding real intrigue to Indiana’s frontcourt for the first time in a while.

You can’t replace a shooter like Scalia, but getting another guard to run the fast break and handle the ball alongside Chloe Moore-McNeil, Yarden Garzon and Lexus Bargesser certainly couldn’t hurt.

Incoming Freshmen:

F Faith Wiseman

F Sydney Fenn

We’ll have detailed scouting reports up for both Wiseman and Fenn this offseason, but each are impressive additions at a spot of need for Indiana. The Hoosiers went into the 2024 cycle knowing they’d need forwards and signed two.

Wiseman is an in-state prospect who starred at Indian Creek in Trafalgar. She’s dreamt of playing for Indiana since she was a kid and went to Hoosier games while growing up. She’s versatile, being able to score as a roller, in transition, from deep, off of floaters and in the paint.

Fenn is originally from Buffalo, New York but plays for AZ Compass Prep in Arizona. She’s an active defender with length who can get buckets in the post or step outside to shoot from 3-point range off the catch.

Indiana emphasizes player development with associate head coach Rhet Wierzba having done a lot of work with the Hoosiers’ frontcourt through the years. It’ll be interesting to see how both freshman are played early on.

Wants? Needs?

Indiana could be set in the frontcourt unless a day one starter who provides immediate offense enters the portal as a senior. The Hoosiers may end up having more depth there than they have in years.

As for the backcourt? Moore-McNeil and Parrish are back, Bargesser improved as a sophomore and both Lenee Beaumont and Julianna LaMendola will look to take leaps after coming off the bench late in the 2023-24 season.

Indiana could look for more shooting or experience in the frontcourt. There’s plenty of options to handle the ball, but another couldn’t hurt. One way or another, the Hoosiers are going to be pretty young next year with Moore-McNeil and Parrish set to lead them.