Why Indiana announced it will retain Mike Woodson as coach

Indiana men’s basketball will retain Mike Woodson as head coach for the 2024-25 season, per a report from Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

Almost nothing is incidental when it comes to college athletics and the media. Organizations and individual figures will leak info to the press for various reasons. This coming out on a Wednesday right before a game was likely no simple coincidence.

This, effectively, was an announcement. It just didn’t have the Indiana branding or quotes from key figures.

Things got loud online. Very Loud. Message board theories spawning petitions and rumors of protest. How seriously you take those is up to you, but it was all enough to get the attention of the athletic department.

There’s a few reasons to do something like this. Sometimes programs release a statement on a program of an athletic director expressing confidence in a coach. This can probably be seen as another form of that.

This accomplishes a few different things, namely:

Solid ground to stand on for Woodson. Coaches need stability in order to pitch a program to recruits. How is a staff supposed to get a kid to commit if they can't be sure and communicate that they'll be back next season?

Finally, timing is no coincidence. The transfer portal window is much closer than you'd think it is. Without a postseason barring a miraculous run in the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana has to get started early. This gives Woodson some assurance for the latter point, now prospects now Indiana and Woodson are for sure an option.

This was almost certainly an intentional move on the part of athletics. And that’s why it had to happen.