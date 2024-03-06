REPORT: Indiana's Mike Woodson to return for 2024-25 season.

Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson will return for the 2024-25 season, per IndyStar’s Zach Osterman.

Woodson, 65, has served as head coach since March 28, 2021 and is 60-39 just under three full seasons into his tenure.

The former IU standout took the Hoosiers to the NCAA tournament in each of his first two seasons at the helm but is just 16-13 with two games left in 2023-24.

Rumors were abound about Woodson's job status as of late. This should silence them. Credit to Osterman for the reporting.

Winners of two-straight, Indiana is set to play its final away game of the regular season at Minnesota later on tonight.