INSTANT RECAP: Indiana women’s basketball falls to South Carolina 79-75 in Sweet Sixteen

ALBANY - Indiana women’s basketball’s season came to an end on Friday with a 79-75 loss to South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen.

It’s worth putting that into some context. The Gamecocks are the No. 1 overall seed and have lost approximately zero games this season. They’re the most talented roster in America and are coached by one of the best in the game.

It’s the best program in the country. This was always going to be an uphill battle. And Indiana made a game of it.

The Hoosiers gave it a valiant effort. What looked like an insurmountable halftime deficit turned into a two point game late in the fourth. Indiana wasn’t just going to let South Carolina move on that easily, making a game of it in the final 20 minutes before ultimately falling just short.

It was the final game in Indiana cream and crimson for Mackenzie Holmes, Sara Scalia and Arielle Wisne. Indiana’s focus will now turn to the incoming 2024 freshman class and potential transfer portal additions.