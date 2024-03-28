Indiana men’s basketball: 2024 small forward Bryson Tucker commits

Indiana men’s basketball got a commitment from Bryson Tucker, a 247Sports composite five-star in the class of 2024, per Joe Tipton.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Bryson Tucker has committed to Indiana, he announced.



Tucker is a late one and adds onto a streak of spring commitments for Mike Woodson that includes Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates. He was previously considering the soon-to-be defunct G-League Ignite program.

He attended Bishop O’Connell High School in Virginia, the same as former Hoosier Xavier Johnson.

He’s also the only name in Indiana’s class. The Hoosiers swung big, got one commitment, and saw that guy ask out of his national letter of intent in the closing weeks of the regular season. Now Tucker slides in at the wing.

Tucker’s offers included Michigan State, Kansas, Illinois, Villanova and Maryland among others.

He’s an adept scorer in the midrange and has the size to drive and finish in the paint from the wing spot. Shooting from deep isn’t necessarily a weakness of his, but it’s an area of improvement to look at.