Indiana men’s basketball report: Hoosiers set visits with pair of 2024 recruits

With an empty class of 2024, Indiana has some roster spots to fill this offseason. While the portal may be the focus, Mike Woodson and company are still going after a few high school prospects, like Bryson Tucker and Diamant Blazi, who just scheduled visits to Indiana per Jeff Rabjohns of peegs.com.

Tucker is a five-star wing from Arlington, Virginia, currently enrolled at Bishop O’Connell, the same high school that Xavier Johnson attended. As the no. 27 player in the class of 2024, Tucker is expected to be an impact freshman wherever he lands.

Blazi is a newer name on the scene, having just moved to the United States from France. In his single season of basketball here, he earned all-state honors in Florida with strong scoring, rebounding, and block numbers.

Blazi, who currently has the interest of a number of Division I programs, begins his official visit on Wednesday, while Tucker’s started Tuesday.