Indiana vs Oklahoma: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

4-seed Indiana women’s basketball is back in action tomorrow with an NCAA tournament round of 32 matchup against 5-seed Oklahoma.

The winner will move on to the Sweet Sixteen where they’ll face 1-South Carolina.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 25th, 6:30 p.m. EST

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

4-Indiana handled 13-Fairfield, 89-56, Saturday afternoon. The Stags hung with the Hoosiers in the first half but a Sara Scalia third quarter takeover was too much for the 31-1 MAAC champs to handle.

Scalia set a program record for most points scored in an NCAA tournament game with 27 points off 5-10 shooting from deep.

Indiana putting Fairfield away with time to spare allowed head coach Teri Moren to use the bench and rest her starters late. Scalia was the only starter to play more than 30 minutes.

Two-time All-America forward Mackenzie Holmes, who played sparingly in the Big Ten tournament with a leg injury, scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in 27 minutes.

The Hoosiers were upset on their home court in the second round last year partially because of Holmes not being at 100%. Giving IU’s all-time leading scorer more time to rest should allow her to have more of an impact Monday if needed.

You can read more about the win here.

5-Oklahoma beat 12-Florida Gulf Coast, 73-70, in a back-and-forth first round affair. Senior forward Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 24 points in that one.

Oklahoma earned its third-straight tournament appearance after winning the Big 12 regular season title.

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk’s bunch also won their league and earned a 5-seed in 2022-23 before losing to 4-UCLA in the second round. The Sooners are seeking their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2013.

Compared to Indiana, the Sooners are somewhat undersized. Just two of their starters are listed at 6-foot or taller and point guard Nevaeh Tot is only 5-3.

Tot, a senior, led the Big 12 in assist/turnover ratio (2.6) in the regular season and averages 4.5 helpers per game. She notched five assists and five boards versus FGCU.

With a daunting league schedule, the Sooners are battle tested on the road. The SSAH faithful could still play a factor, though.

Fairfield players said they had trouble hearing their coaches and teammates yesterday in front of 12,000. With no seats reserved for a second game, a full capacity Assembly Hall crowd may be what helps Indiana remain undefeated at home.