Indiana men’s basketball: Malik Reneau announces return to Indiana

Indiana men’s basketball received some welcome news from Malik Reneau, who announced his decision to return to Indiana for his junior season today.

Reneau was Indiana’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore, trailing only Kel’el Ware, who is likely headed to the pros. Reneau averaged 15.6 points, six rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest in 2023-24.

Indiana now returns two of its starting five from last year with Reneau and Galloway set to play another season with the Hoosiers. The two combined to average over 25 points per game, making them a solid core to build around with the portal.

Aside from on court production, Reneau should help Indiana’s recruiting efforts going forward as a guy who’s really blossomed under Woodson’s coaching. He nearly tripled his scoring production between his freshman and sophomore years and emerged as one of the more dominant interior players in the conference.

Woodson will still likely add a true center from the portal this year for rim protection and rebounding, but having Reneau back should allow the staff to focus its efforts on impact guards in the coming weeks.