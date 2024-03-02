Indiana women’s basketball lands commitment from 2025 guard Nevaeh Caffey

Indiana women’s basketball added onto its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday, earning a verbal commitment from guard Nevaeh Caffey out of Saint Louis.

She joins in-state prospect and fellow guard Maya Makalusky in the 2025 class for the Hoosiers.

I am extremely proud to announce that I have verbally committed to Indiana University to continue my basketball and academic career!! #GOHOOSIERS❤️ pic.twitter.com/bUpdpRCfW5 — Nevaeh Caffey (@veahhoops10) March 2, 2024

The commitment comes five days after Caffey took an official visit to Bloomington. She’d previously gone on an unofficial this past Fall.

Caffey runs the point for Incarnate Word Academy in Saint Louis, Missouri. Her recruiting gained steam over the course of 2023, with offers escalating from Indiana State and Cleveland State to Indiana, Michigan, Pitt and Oklahoma, per WBB Blog.

She has good size for the position at 5-10 and is a strong facilitator and defender. That kind of defense could earn her playing time as an underclassman, with that being a priority in Teri Moren’s program.

Her game compliments both Makalusky and Indiana’s 2024 commits at forward.