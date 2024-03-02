Indiana women’s basketball: Chloe Moore-McNeil signals return for fifth year

Indiana senior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil will use her fifth year to remain with the Hoosiers next season, according to a tweet posted ahead of Sunday’s senior night matchup with Maryland.

Here to stay❤️ — Chloe’ Moore-McNeil (@ChloeMoore35) March 2, 2024

Moore-McNeil is one of Indiana’s most important contributors, having taken over as the team’s full-time point guard this season. It’s a role she’s flourished in, averaging double figures in scoring for the first time in her career.

She’s improved each and every season with the Hoosiers, earning playing time as an underclassmen for her defense before expanding her offensive game as a junior and senior. Shooting 42.1% from deep, she’s joined Sara Scalia, Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish as elite scorers from the arc. Parrish confirmed the news herself not too long after Moore-McNeil’s tweet.

Her decision means Indiana will return three of this year’s starters alongside Garzon and Parrish. At a time when experience is more meaningful than ever, it’s welcome news for the Hoosiers.