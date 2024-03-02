Indiana versus Maryland: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

No. 14 Indiana women’s basketball is set to close out the regular season by hosting Maryland Sunday afternoon in Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers and Terrapins also met on January 31st when Indiana picked up its first-ever win in College Park. You can read more that 87-73 IU victory here.

Sunday is also Senior Day at Assembly Hall, and the program is expected to honor Mackenzie Holmes, Sara Scalia, and Arielle Wisne pregame.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 3rd, 3:00 p.m. EST

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Peacock

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

No. 14 Indiana (23-4, 14-3 Big Ten) completed its season sweep of Northwestern with an 84-64 win in Evanston on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Holmes dropped 28 off 12-13 (lol. lmao, even) shooting while Sydney Parrish had a game of her own with an eleven point, ten rebound double-double.

Parrish, who missed seven games with a foot injury earlier this season, seems to be fully healthy and will give the Hoosiers a huge boost off the glass moving forward.

Tuesday’s victory also allowed Indiana head coach Teri Moren to get her bench some extended minutes. The underclass lineup of Lexus Bargesser, Lenée Beaumont, Jules LaMendola, Lilly Meister, and Henna Sandvik continues to improves with each possession it plays.

You can read more about the win here.

Maryland (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) handled Wisconsin on Thursday in College Park, and beat the Badgers 79-63.

Graduate guard Jakia Brown-Turner posted an 18-point, ten-rebound double-double while the Maryland defense held Wisconsin to just 43% shooting from the field.

The Terps are firmly on the NCAA bubble and upsetting the Hoosiers would give their resume a serious boost. They’ll have to do it without graduate guard Lavender Briggs, who was ruled out for the season with on February 23rd, though.

Briggs, one of Maryland’s best players, is the third Terp to have her season cut short due to injury. Between the injuries and massive roster overturn between this season and last, Brenda Frese’s team being anywhere close to the tournament picture right now is impressive. She is a great coach.

Seeding Update

Indiana’s Big Ten Tournament seeding is out of its hands as its result against Maryland is moot. The Hoosiers will be the No. 2-seed if Ohio State beats Iowa on Sunday, or the No. 3-seed if the Hawkeyes beat the Buckeyes.

As of now, the 2-seed will get the winner of 7-Penn State/10-Wisconsin in the quarterfinals while the 3-seed will get (14-Rutgers or 11-Minnesota)/6-Maryland.

If I’m Indiana, Penn State is the team I most want to avoid out of that bunch. For just one fleeting day, Iowa women’s hoops winning will be something Hoosier fans should be okay with.