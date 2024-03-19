 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana men’s basketball report: Payton Sparks enters transfer portal

In-state player looking for another home in year four.

Saatva Empire Classic: Louisville v Indiana

Indiana junior big man Payton Sparks has entered the transfer portal, according to Jeff Goodman:

Sparks was the Hoosiers’ first transfer portal addition last offseason, committing after two strong years at Ball State under former Indiana great Michael Lewis. A native of Winchester, Indiana, wearing the candystripes was a childhood dream for Sparks.

He played as a reserve center off the bench, earning the occasional start in relief of Kel’el Ware. He provided size in the frontcourt with 7.4 minutes per game.

In the MAC, Sparks was a true force. He started both seasons with the Cardinals, was named 2022 MAC Freshman of the Year and 2023 Second Team All-MAC.

He developed some clear bench chemistry with the rest of the team, being among the first on the floor to celebrate when teammates made plays, once jumping to Anthony Leal’s defense after a hard foul in Assembly Hall.

He’ll be looking for a new home for a second straight season.

