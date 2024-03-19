Indiana men’s basketball report: Payton Sparks enters transfer portal

Indiana junior big man Payton Sparks has entered the transfer portal, according to Jeff Goodman:

Indiana reserve big man Payton Sparks has gone portaling, source told @TheFieldOf68.



The former Ball State standout averaged 2.1 points and 1.8 boards per game in 7.4 minutes at IU. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2024

Sparks was the Hoosiers’ first transfer portal addition last offseason, committing after two strong years at Ball State under former Indiana great Michael Lewis. A native of Winchester, Indiana, wearing the candystripes was a childhood dream for Sparks.

He played as a reserve center off the bench, earning the occasional start in relief of Kel’el Ware. He provided size in the frontcourt with 7.4 minutes per game.

In the MAC, Sparks was a true force. He started both seasons with the Cardinals, was named 2022 MAC Freshman of the Year and 2023 Second Team All-MAC.

He developed some clear bench chemistry with the rest of the team, being among the first on the floor to celebrate when teammates made plays, once jumping to Anthony Leal’s defense after a hard foul in Assembly Hall.

He’ll be looking for a new home for a second straight season.