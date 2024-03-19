Indiana men’s basketball report: Kaleb Banks enters transfer portal

Indiana sophomore wing Kaleb Banks has entered the transfer portal, according to Jeff Goodman:

Indiana's Kaleb Banks has gone portaling, source told @TheFieldOf68.



The 6-8 sophomore played sparingly this season, averaging 2.6 points in 11 minutes per game. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2024

Banks seemed to be an ideal fit for Woodson, particularly on defense. He had the length and athleticism to provide an impact on that end, similar to Anthony Walker, a portal addition from last offseason.

He saw a bit of playing time as a freshman with just 5.6 minutes per game. That didn’t rise substantially this past season and he was on the bench with sparse minutes from January onward.

His biggest impact was arguably in the second game of the Empire Classic against Louisville, when he played 25 minutes and hauled in 8 rebounds with some key plays on the defensive end.

Originally from Hampton, Georgia, and one of four commitments in the class of 2022, Banks will be searching for a new home and some minutes. He formed a bit of a Georgia duo with fellow peach state native Jakai Newton.