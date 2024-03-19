 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Indiana men’s basketball report: Kaleb Banks enters transfer portal

A promising start led to a lack of minutes in year two.

By colin.lavery
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 06 Ohio State at Indiana Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indiana sophomore wing Kaleb Banks has entered the transfer portal, according to Jeff Goodman:

Banks seemed to be an ideal fit for Woodson, particularly on defense. He had the length and athleticism to provide an impact on that end, similar to Anthony Walker, a portal addition from last offseason.

He saw a bit of playing time as a freshman with just 5.6 minutes per game. That didn’t rise substantially this past season and he was on the bench with sparse minutes from January onward.

His biggest impact was arguably in the second game of the Empire Classic against Louisville, when he played 25 minutes and hauled in 8 rebounds with some key plays on the defensive end.

Originally from Hampton, Georgia, and one of four commitments in the class of 2022, Banks will be searching for a new home and some minutes. He formed a bit of a Georgia duo with fellow peach state native Jakai Newton.

In This Stream

Indiana men’s basketball: 2024 offseason news tracker

View all 4 stories

More From The Crimson Quarry

Loading comments...