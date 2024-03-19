Indiana men’s basketball report: CJ Gunn will enter transfer portal

Indiana sophomore guard C.J. Gunn will enter the transfer portal, according to Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com.

sources: Indiana sophomore guard CJ Gunn is entering the transfer portal. — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) March 19, 2024

Gunn played sparingly in two seasons with the Hoosiers. He scored a career high 17 points off the bench in the season finale against Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament.

Coming out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Gunn originally committed to play for former head coach Archie Miller, but stayed on when Mike Woodson was hired to take the former’s place in 2021.

He was a high-level scorer out of Lawrence North, being the school’s all-time leader in points per game average. For reference, players like Mike Conley and Greg Oden both played for the Wildcats.

His minutes dwindled as the season went on, but he provided shooting in volume and energy on defense when he saw the court for the Hoosiers. Now he’ll likely be searching for a new home.