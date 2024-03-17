Indiana women’s basketball draws 4-seed, set to host games in Bloomington

Indiana women’s basketball has drawn a 4-seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and will host first and second round games in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers finished 24-5, 15-3 in Big Ten play and had a perfect 15-0 record in Assembly Hall this past season. They’ll face 13-seed Fairfield in the opening round. Should they advance, they’ll get the winner of 5-seed Oklahoma vs. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast.

The stags are not to be taken lightly. They were 31-1 overall in the regular season and have won 29 straight games. The two faced off in December 2021 in what was a sound win for Indiana, but Fairfield wasn’t nearly the team nor program that it has become.

The Stags hired Minnesota associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis as head coach in April 2022. She worked with current Hoosier and former Golden Gopher Sara Scalia during her time in the Big Ten and will get looks for high major openings this offseason.

This extends the Hoosiers’ hosting streak to three straight years. For reference, Indiana has ten total appearances in the NCAA Tournament in program history.