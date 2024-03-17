Indiana men’s basketball: 2024 offseason news tracker

Tracking the Hoosiers’ news and updates throughout the 2024 offseason

With Indiana men’s basketball’s season drawing to a close without heading to the NIT, the offseason has officially begun in Bloomington.

There will be transfer moves, NBA decisions to make, and plenty more updates as the 2024-25 roster takes shape. Without an incoming freshman class, the Hoosiers will have to rely almost entirely on the portal to rebuild the team.

This page will track any and all updates on the Hoosiers’ offseason, including:

Transfer portal entrants

Transfer portal prospect news and commitments

Any potential staff moves, Indiana has made offseason hires during Mike Woodson’s first two seasons

Press conferences, if applicable

Additionally, continue to follow our transfer portal prospect tracker. We’ll be keeping tabs on who the program shows interest in to try and piece together a portal strategy for the program.

Indiana portal entrants

N/A

Indiana portal commitments