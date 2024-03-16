Indiana women’s basketball: How to watch the NCAA tournament selection show

No. 15 Indiana women’s basketball will receive its postseason draw tomorrow night during the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball selection show.

Here’s how to watch:

When is the show and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN

The Hoosiers finished the regular season 24-4 and are seeking their fifth-consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Indiana earned a 1-seed in last year’s tournament but was upset by 9-Miami in the second round.

Despite a quarterfinal exit in the Big Ten tournament, most projections slot the 2023-24 Hoosiers as a 4-seed, giving Indiana hosting duties for the first two rounds. It’ll be the third consecutive year that Assembly Hall hosts March Madness if this is indeed the case.