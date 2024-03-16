 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana women’s basketball: How to watch the NCAA tournament selection show

Selection Sunday is upon us.

By CQMiles
Syndication: The Herald-Times Rich Janzaruk/ Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 15 Indiana women’s basketball will receive its postseason draw tomorrow night during the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball selection show.

Here’s how to watch:

When is the show and how can I watch?

  • Game Date/Time: Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN

The Hoosiers finished the regular season 24-4 and are seeking their fifth-consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Indiana earned a 1-seed in last year’s tournament but was upset by 9-Miami in the second round.

Despite a quarterfinal exit in the Big Ten tournament, most projections slot the 2023-24 Hoosiers as a 4-seed, giving Indiana hosting duties for the first two rounds. It’ll be the third consecutive year that Assembly Hall hosts March Madness if this is indeed the case.

