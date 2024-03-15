Indiana men’s basketball: Transfer portal target tracker

The next two months are likely the most important of Mike Woodson’s coaching tenure at Indiana up to this point.

Without an incoming 2024 freshman recruiting class, the Hoosiers will have to look to the transfer portal to build up next year’s roster. More than a few pieces will be necessary if Indiana wants back in on March Madness.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking Indiana’s potential transfer prospects here, listed by what stage they are in the process (communication, visit, committed, etc)

We’re hoping this will paint a picture behind Indiana’s strategy in the portal regardless of ultimate results. One way or another, this will tell us something about how the Hoosiers want to look in 2024-25

Contacted

Gr guard Clark Slajchert (Penn) - link

Gr guard Marcus Foster (Furman) - link

Visit Scheduled

N/A

Visited

N/A

Committed to Indiana

N/A

Committed Elsewhere