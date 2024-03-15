 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana club hockey vs. Miami (OH): How to watch the ACHA national championship

The Hoosiers advanced after defeating Lindenwood in the Final Four.

By L.C.Norton
Screenshot | Hockey House

Indiana’s ACHA D2 men’s hockey team advanced to the national championship on Thursday night with a 3-1 win over Lindenwood.

The Hoosiers, based out of Frank Southern Ice Arena in Bloomington, have torn through the ACHA postseason after a stellar run through the regular season. They’ll take on Miami (OH) in the title game on Friday night.

They advanced to the Final Four following a 7-3 win over Michigan State to round out pool play:

The Hoosiers won back-to-back The Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League championships in 2022 and 2023. They went 25-6 this past regular season.

The club team has had a hand in growing the game of hockey in Bloomington between its success and work with local youth programs.

Here’s how to watch:

When is the game and how can I watch?

  • Game Date/Time: Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Centene Community Ice Center. Maryland Heights, Missouri.
  • Streaming: FloHockey

