WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis dunks on Victor Wembanyama

Well.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, former Indiana Hoosier and current Golden State Warrior, did what he does best on Monday night: put some guy on a poster under the rim. The guy in question this time around? San Antonio Spurs rookie center and No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

Just, everything. The iso, the drive and finally the finish at the rim over a guy with more blocks to his name this season than multiple NBA franchises as a whole.

It’s not his first highlight play of the season, with key blocks over NBA superstars like Jaylen Brown and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo having spots on the list. He’s carved out a solid role off the bench and as an occasional starter for the Warriors.

He was selected in the second round of last year’s NBA Draft after something of a slide. It came as a bit of a surprise, given his skillset and four-year career in Bloomington.

But, well!