Tears of joy: Xavier Johnson seals Indiana’s win over Michigan State on senior day

In front of him was 30 points in the form of Michigan State guard Tyson Walker.

Behind him stood a crowd of students, the basketball band and a smattering of fans in the south bleachers all cheering him on one last time.

Above it all was a scoreboard that read “INDIANA 65, MICHIGAN STATE 64.” A score of any kind would win the game for the Spartans here, and he was all that stood between Walker and the rim.

Finally, Walker made his move. The ball hit the left side of the rim on a floater, was bobbled by a mass of green, red and white that would’ve put a greeting card aisle in December to shame, and finally found his hands.

He raced down the court, Leal trailing behind him, with nothing stopping him from going for the rim. But he turned right, toward the corner.

As the crowd erupted, the bench emptied and the buzzer sounded, the tears started to appear on Xavier Johnson’s face. For one final time as a Hoosier in Assembly Hall, he was a winner.

“It’s tears of joy,” Johnson said postgame. “I battled throughout the whole year mentally and physically. You know, those are just — those final seconds is like it’s really my last game. It’s just crazy, because from where I started to where I finished, I know it’s been is difficult year, it’s like I still push through everything I’ve been through and I got to the finish line.”

Few on this roster have gone through as much as Johnson. A foot injury against Kansas last year ultimately ended his season. Two separate injuries, one to the foot and another to the elbow, kept him off the court this year.

He’s probably spent more time with the program’s trainers and rehabilitation staff than any other member of the roster, and that’s why he turned right and avoided the rim in the final seconds on Sunday night.

“Nah, I’m not trying to get hurt,” Johnson said. “That was going through my mind. I just didn’t want to get hurt because I don’t want to miss any more games.”

When Johnson went through the postgame handshake line, he still had the ball tucked under his left arm.

He’d had an up-and-down game, being the Hoosiers lone facilitator after Trey Galloway left in the first half due to injury. But he showed incredible value on defense, using his speed and quickness to meet Spartan shooters at the 3-point line before they could get footing for a shot.

Only three of Indiana’s 65 points were generated by Johnson, but they were critical. His 3 from the right wing just before the under-8 of the second half reclaimed the lead for the Hoosiers, which they’d only relinquish once more.

But when Indiana needed a play most, he was there to seal the win.

It was his day, one of four Hoosiers taking part in senior day. Naming each of the four, Mike Woodson made sure to save Johnson for last. He’s said multiple times that nobody has gotten more grief from him than Johnson.

“… I’ve go so much respect for you, so much respect,” Woodson said.