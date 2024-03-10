Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal returning to Indiana for fifth years

Indiana men’s basketball seniors Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal will return to Bloomington next season for their fifth year of eligibility, each confirmed during speeches at the Hoosiers’ senior day celebration on Sunday evening.

Galloway has started for Indiana since day one of the season and has taken over as the Hoosiers’ de facto point guard. He set a career scoring high against Kansas with 28 points and led the team to multiple comeback wins.

Leal, a hometown hero, has been a program mainstay for each of his four years. If he’s not communicating the defense and making key plays on that end of the court he’s been the first guy jumping off the bench to celebrate his teammates.

Galloway had to exit the game in the first half due to injury while Leal ultimately played 28 minutes, racking up 3 assists with some key plays on defense.

Each factor into the amount of scholarships Indiana has to work with next year. With Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker departing, it’s three open spots including this year’s opening.