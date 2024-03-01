Indiana women’s basketball: March 1st bracketology

This is March.

The Indiana Hoosiers are set to keep their March Madness streak going. It’d be five straight years, a program record by some distance, had a tournament been held in 2020. And the seeding could be good too.

If Indiana finishes as a 4-seed, one of the top-16 teams, Bloomington would play host to games for the third straight year. Indiana fell below that line recently, but bounced back with a massive home victory against Iowa.

A victory on Sunday and a win or two in the Big Ten Tournament would solidify the Hoosiers’ hosting status. For now, let’s see where bracketologists have Indiana as of March 1st.

Seed: 4

4 Region: Albany 1

Megan Gauer has the Hoosiers hosting games in Bloomington with 13-seed Toledo as the first round matchup and, get this, Notre Dame as the 5-seed taking on 12-seed Richmond.

If it comes to pass, that could spell trouble. Irish freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo is having one of the best seasons by any player in the country, averaging 23.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

It’d be a tough assignment, but Chloe Moore-McNeil and the Hoosier defense wouldn’t shy away from the challenge.

Seed: 4

4 Region: Portland 4

ESPN’s Charlie Creme also has the Hoosiers hosting games at Assembly Hall, only in one of the Portland regions instead.

In this scenario, Indiana is matched up with 13-seed Fairfield in the first round. The stags are 25-1 overall, but the Hoosiers have a recent win over them in the regular season a few years back.

Should Indiana advance, it’d face off with one of 12-seed Colombia or... 5-seed Notre Dame in the second round. It’d truly not surprising that two in-state schools would be matched up like this. The committee put Kentucky in Assembly Hall two years ago, likely hoping for a rematch, and we nearly had a Garzon sisters game last year.

Teri Moren vs. Niele Ivey. Both pretty substantial figures in Indiana basketball. Makes sense.

Seed: 4

4 Region: Albany 1

Mark Schindler has Indiana back in Albany, but also taking on Fairfield in the first round. After that, something new! Indiana’s potential second round opponents would be one of 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast or 5-see-

Oh.

Syracuse.

The Orange currently stand at 23-6 overall and are around the top of the ACC. It’d be a tough matchup without all the memories of that ill-fated 2013 game on the men’s side.