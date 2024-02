Indiana is set to travel to West Lafayette for a rivalry matchup with Purdue in Mackey Arena on Saturday.

The Boilermakers won the first meeting in Bloomington in blowout fashion. The Hoosiers will look to pull off an upset on the road.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, February 10th, 8:00 p.m. EST

Location: Mackey Arena. West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: FOX

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1