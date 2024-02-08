Chloe Moore-McNeil records fourth triple double in Indiana program history

She had no idea.

Her teammates leapt off the bench after she knocked down the second free throw to all but clinch Indiana’s 94-91 win over Michigan State. They surrounded her as soon as she could and let her hear it.

“TRIPLE DOUBLE, LET’S GO!!!!,” Lenee Beaumont yelled.

She could only get out one word through all the cheers.

“What? What?? What?!”

Chloe Moore-McNeil, for just the fourth time in program history, had recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It was the Hoosiers’ first since Grace Berger, who also had the previous two, in 2021.

She’s been here four years and gotten better each one, going from a key bench piece to a starter and now ultimately one of the Hoosiers’ best players. It’s the result of tons of work behind the scenes and a trust in the process, head coach Teri Moren said postgame.

Everyone saw it, from the staff to her teammates. The player she is now was on the way, it was only a matter of time.

“They don’t make kids like Chloe anymore.”

Moren has a ton of trust in Moore-McNeil. She’s stepped up as a leader on and off the court, calling the Hoosiers “soft” after the loss to Stanford and making sure everyone is set as she runs the offense.

When she was focused on passing Moren knew she had more in her offensively, encouraging her to be more aggressive with the ball in her hands. She’s responded with one of the best scoring stretches of her career.

She’s earned the trust and admiration of teammates too.

“That’s just a testament to everything Chloe has meant to this program,” Mackenzie Holmes said.

Both Holmes and Moren ended with the same point on that triple-double though: it might not be her last.

“Hopefully it’s not her last one,” Moren said.