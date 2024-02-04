Indiana at Ohio State: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

No. 10 Indiana women’s basketball is back in action this afternoon with a huge road game at No. 8 Ohio State. Indiana swept the regular season series last year but a 25-point second half Hoosier collapse in the Big Ten Tournament is what most remember from their meetings in 2022-23.

With revenge likely on Indiana’s mind, here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, February 4th, 12:00 p.m. EST

Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FS1

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

No. 10 Indiana (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) handily defeated Maryland on the road last time out. Sophomore guard Lexus Bargesser scored her first points as a starter in the 87-73 win to help the Hoosiers maintain a share of first place in the Big Ten.

You can read more about Indiana’s first-ever win in College Park here.

In other news from Wednesday: starting guard Sydney Parrish missed her third straight game with a foot injury and her status for today’s game is not yet known.

We discussed Parrish’s availability, what Indiana’s missing without her on the floor, and much more with our friends at Land-Grant Holy Land. You can find our answers to their questions here.

No. 8 Ohio State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) scored a program-record 39 points in the third quarter of an 87-49 win over Wisconsin on Thursday.

A Cotie McMahon 15-point, 10-rebound double-double led the way for OSU while three other Buckeyes also scored in double figures.

McMahon is, for our money, one of the best players in the country. We wanted to learn more about how the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year’s game has developed as of late so we again hit up LGHL for some answers. You can read Thomas Costello’s fantastic analysis of the 2023-24 Buckeyes here.