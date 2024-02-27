Indiana men’s basketball snaps losing streak against Wisconsin

Indiana needed that one. Quite a bit.

A 74-70 win over Wisconsin, of all teams, is cause for joy in Bloomington regardless of the circumstances. That’s a program Indiana has had trouble with for years now and the Hoosiers can now boast two straight victories in Assembly Hall.

The general vibes were in a really bad place. Getting swept by Penn State and Nebraska (the latter probably being a tournament team, mind you) will generally do that to this fanbase. A loss tonight could’ve made for a deeper spiral.

It is very much worth noting that Indiana has two road games against Maryland and Minnesota before the Hoosiers welcome Michigan State for the home finale, and senior night, on March 10.

That’s a pretty daunting stretch to end the season with. Fact of the matter is that it would’ve been worse had tonight ended in a loss.

There has been #chatter of fans preferring Indiana lose out so that the program will be further incentivized to move on from Woodson. I’d stress that that’s the internet, which is not a real place.

The average Indiana fan was either watching the game and came away happy or checked the score, saw a win against Wisconsin, and said “nice.”

That’s the only thought you should devote to that subject. Instead, how about Kel’el Ware?

He was just unstoppable tonight, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks. He missed just one shot from the field on the night, proving too much to handle for the Badger’s frontcourt.

Wisconsin is an especially physical team, has been for years. When motor concerns weren’t being thrown at Ware, it was a seeming inability or unwillingness to play through contact. Look at the statline and I think you’ll find your answer.

It’s another feather in his cap for a budding NBA Draft resume. Ware will in all likelihood hear his name called during the first round in June, joining fellow Hoosiers Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis at the professional level.

Xavier Johnson returned from injury and had some good moments, but mixed them in with five turnovers. He came off the bench tonight, but could be in line to start against Maryland.

In his role as interim point guard, Trey Galloway dished out 12 (!!!) assists but had issues scoring. Latter concern being moot since he found other ways to impact the game.

This, all things considered, was a pretty good performance by Indiana. They’ll need it.