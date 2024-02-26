Indiana at Northwestern: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

No. 14 Indiana women’s basketball is set to play its regular season road finale Tuesday night at Northwestern.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats also squared off on January 28 when Indiana picked up a 100-59 victory in Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, February 27th, 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

No. 14 Indiana (22-4, 13-3 Big Ten) picked up a season-defining, 86-69 victory over No. 4 Iowa Thursday night.

Sara Scalia and Mackenzie Holmes dropped 25 and 24 points respectively to pace Indiana’s offense while the entire roster contributed defensively and held NCAA all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark to 24 points off 8-26 shooting.

The Hoosiers’ hopes of hosting in the NCAA Tournament came into question after a President’s Day loss at Illinois and they responded with their most complete game of the year. The emotion with which Indiana played was infectious and kept a sellout home crowd Juiced all night long.

Northwestern (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten) is winless in its last five games after knocking off Wisconsin on February 4.

Do-it-all forward Caileigh Walsh continues to grow her game and went 3-4 from deep in the Wildcats’ last game, a 74-60 Saturday loss to Michigan.

Walsh is NU’s best player but struggled versus Indiana earlier this year and was held to just 7 points. Indiana forwards Mackenzie Holmes and Lilly Meister combined to score 40 points and take the paint battle in that one.

Tuesday’s game is something of a homecoming for IU freshman guard Lenée Beaumont. Beaumont, the 2023 Illinois Miss Basketball, grew up outside Chicago and led Benet Academy to the state final her senior year.

The Lisle, Illinois native set career-highs in points (11) and minutes (31) in her first game against the ‘Cats and could be in for another big one Tuesday.