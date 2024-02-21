... And terrors to freeze your soul

Stardate 42761.9

The Starship USS Enterprise, in the midst of its five-year mission to explore strange new worlds, has been transported to a previously uncharted region of the galaxy by Q, a nigh-omnipotent and immortal non-corporeal entity.

...

Indiana men’s basketball hired Mike Woodson as head coach in March of 2021 following four largely uneventful seasons under Archie Miller, previously known as an up-and-comer in the coaching world after leading Dayton to an Elite Eight.

The issues were obvious. Those Hoosiers were inept on offense and lacked the kind of guard play that gets to, and wins games, in March. The 3-point shooting was dreadful and free-throws were a cause for concern.

So in steps Woodson to coach his alma mater, a storied program that had gone multiple seasons without seeing meaningful postseason action. In year one he ended that drought. Year two?

...

The Federation’s flagship had been on course for “areas of the galaxy containing wonders more incredible than you can possibly imagine

...

A sweep of rival Purdue, the first of its kind for Indiana in a decade. One of the best players in the country, Trayce Jackson-Davis, becoming the best version of himself as he blossomed into a First Team All-American under Woodson.

Jalen Hood-Schifino’s development was sped up upon an injury to Xavier Johnson, culminating with a 35-point game at Mackey Arena to secure aforementioned sweep. Indiana had the guard play and the star power. The 3-point shooting? Iffy, but workable. There was enough to overcome it and a good enough option at the wing in Miller Kopp.

Indiana did enough to secure a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament and a trip to Albany to take on Kent State, an opponent they dispatched with ease. Then came disappointment against Miami, a farewell to program legends and a gaze into the program’s future.

“What’s next?” Everyone wondered. The Hoosiers were replacing four starters, with one being among the best players in program history. A transfer portal haul and surprise commitment from a 5-star infused a roster full of question marks with talent, at the very least.

So, that in mind, what came next?

...

... and terrors to freeze your soul,” according to Q.

...

Indiana’s offense is not good.

The Hoosiers rank 349th in 3PA/FGA. Just 32.8% of those attempts go in, which ranks in at 220th in the country. There are 362 teams in Division-I men’s college basketball, for reference.

Everything is dependent on getting the ball to either of Indiana’s two bigs. Opposing defenses just swarm whichever one, gets the ball with an immediate double-team to force a pass out to a shooter that everybody in the gym knows will miss or dribble out of the look.

Then there’s the defense, which can’t keep track of opposing shooters from the 3-point line and digs an even deeper hole that (again) Indiana doesn’t have the shooting to dig out of.

Indiana doesn’t look much different than it did during the Miller era, the one fans wanted to look past as a bad memory. The same problems are here, just with a few more 5-stars this time.

...

Q, in his omnipotence, offered himself as a guide. Being rejected, he sped the process along. All the way up until the crew of the Enterprise encountered a new Alien life form, the Borg. Merciless and with far superior technology at its disposal, the Borg proceeded to tear the ship apart with relative ease and pursed with even greater speed when the Enterprise attempted to flee.

...

This is what happened against Nebraska, a team that plays a much more modern scheme with an NBA coach of its own (mind you, Hoiberg came up through the college ranks after a career at the professional level).

It’s not the type of style you see too much in the Big Ten. But you do against UConn. And Auburn. And apparently countless mid-majors who all figured out really early on that Indiana can’t make or defend 3s.

What seems especially bad for fans? Indiana is routinely carved up by the same style of team they’ve aspired to see the program become. Modern basketball that values the 3, guard play and moves the ball around the court.

Indiana was torn to shreds. The Hoosiers allowed 51 points in the first half while managing to score only 31. A 20 point deficit in Assembly Hall.

Nebraska hadn’t won a road game in the Big Ten all year.

...

It took a plea to Q from Captain Jean-Luc Picard, who finally admitted to needing the entity’s help when all other options were exhausted. In a flash, the Enterprise was transported to safety.

...

Indiana has to change. One way or another, the events of this season cannot be allowed to repeat themselves. The program must embrace what basketball has become in the last decade-plus or risk getting left even further behind than it already is.

It must. There are no other options.

...

“If you can’t take a little bloody nose — maybe you had better go back home and crawl under your bed. It’s not safe out here. It’s wondrous — with treasures to satiate desires both subtle and gross

...but it is not for the timid.”