Indiana vs Iowa: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

No. 14 Indiana women’s basketball is back in action tonight as the Iowa Hawkeyes are slated to visit Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers won last year’s matchup in SSAH but Iowa’s responded with victories in each of the last two matchups including a blowout dub in Iowa City last month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, February 22nd, 8:00 p.m. EST

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Peacock

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

No. 14 Indiana (21-4, 12-3 Big Ten) all but kissed its hopes at a second-straight Big Ten title with an 88-66 loss at Illinois Monday afternoon.

The loss wasn’t season-ending, but the Hoosiers now have serious work to do if they want serve as a host site in the NCAA Tournament.

Princeton (currently ranked No. 25) is Indiana’s best win at the moment... a home defeat of Iowa would immensely help Indiana’s Top-16 case.

It won’t happen if they don’t learn from the first Iowa game and Monday’s loss, though. You can read more about what went wrong in Champaign here.

No. 4 Iowa (23-3, 12-2 Big Ten) is trying to make up ground on Ohio State (13-1 Big Ten) in the league title race and sit one game behind the Buckeyes with two weeks to go. The two will meet on the final day of the regular season in what could be a winner-take-all showdown.

Since Indiana last faced Iowa we’ve seen the Hawkeyes: score 100+ points three times, lose twice, and down Michigan 106-89 as Caitlin Clark became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in their last game. They’re the most important, newsworthy team in sports right now.

Indiana is 1-5 against Iowa over the last three seasons with all but one (2022 BTT Championship) of those losses coming via shootout. No matter what the Hoosiers do defensively, Clark is going to get hers.

Great outings from deep from at least two of Sara Scalia, Yarden Garzon, recently-back-from-injury Sydney Parrish are what Teri Moren’s side needs to snag the quality victory its resume lacks.