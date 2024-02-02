Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Hoosiers targeting in-state 2025 prospects

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was spotted on the recruiting trail throughout the state of Indiana this past week.

The Hoosiers have their eyes on multiple in-state prospects in the class of 2025. Of the top prospects, the following have an offer from Indiana:

CG Jalen Haralson (La Lumiere/Fishers)

SG Braylon Mullins (Greenfield-Central)

F Trent Sisley (Heritage Hills)

PG Azavier Robinson (Lawrence North)

Note: There’s a difference between La Lumiere prospects and prospects originally from the state. We’ve included those originally from the state but note that Indiana is is on CG Darius Adams, originally from New Jersey.

Woodson and assistant coach Brian Walsh stopped by Greenfield Central High School to visit Mullins earlier this week. He scored a program record 51 points including a game winner in overtime the previous week.

Five days after Braylon Mullins went for 51 points, the Greenfield-Central junior received a visit at school from Indiana coach Mike Woodson. https://t.co/KvmW2dcgYL pic.twitter.com/dDD7ccmQ93 — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) February 1, 2024

Mullins is rated as the 65th best overall prospect and 10th best shooting guard in 2025, per the 247Sports composite. His other offers include Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio and Virginia Tech.

Woodson was one of numerous coaches in attendance for Sisley on Thursday. Others included Purdue’s Matt Painter and Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsberry. Again, he was joined by Walsh.

The following coaches are in attendance at Heritage Hills tonight to watch 4-star forward Trent Sisley:



Mike Woodson, Indiana

Matt Painter, Purdue

Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/M9KWd9Hjhv — Kyle Sokeland (@kylesokeland) February 2, 2024

Sisley is rated as the 69th best overall prospect and 16th best power forward in the country, per the 247Sports composite. His offers include Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and obviously Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame.

He’s listed as a power forward and has some impressive scoring ability in the post but has some versatility as from the perimeter as a shooter.

It’s worth noting how present Walsh has been in these recruitments. He was pivotal to Indiana landing Liam McNeeley, with the latter pointing it out himself. He’s impressed on the trail.

Indiana’s last in-state recruit was C.J. Gunn, a holdover from Archie Miller’s staff who remained committed when Woodson was hired. Notable Hoosiers on the current roster include Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal and Payton Sparks.