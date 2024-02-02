 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Hoosiers targeting in-state 2025 prospects

The Hoosiers’ head coach visited both Braylon Mullins and Trent Sisley.

By L.C.Norton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Woodson Las Vegas MGM Resorts Invitational Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for PGD Global

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was spotted on the recruiting trail throughout the state of Indiana this past week.

The Hoosiers have their eyes on multiple in-state prospects in the class of 2025. Of the top prospects, the following have an offer from Indiana:

  • CG Jalen Haralson (La Lumiere/Fishers)
  • SG Braylon Mullins (Greenfield-Central)
  • F Trent Sisley (Heritage Hills)
  • PG Azavier Robinson (Lawrence North)

Note: There’s a difference between La Lumiere prospects and prospects originally from the state. We’ve included those originally from the state but note that Indiana is is on CG Darius Adams, originally from New Jersey.

Woodson and assistant coach Brian Walsh stopped by Greenfield Central High School to visit Mullins earlier this week. He scored a program record 51 points including a game winner in overtime the previous week.

Mullins is rated as the 65th best overall prospect and 10th best shooting guard in 2025, per the 247Sports composite. His other offers include Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio and Virginia Tech.

Woodson was one of numerous coaches in attendance for Sisley on Thursday. Others included Purdue’s Matt Painter and Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsberry. Again, he was joined by Walsh.

Sisley is rated as the 69th best overall prospect and 16th best power forward in the country, per the 247Sports composite. His offers include Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and obviously Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame.

He’s listed as a power forward and has some impressive scoring ability in the post but has some versatility as from the perimeter as a shooter.

It’s worth noting how present Walsh has been in these recruitments. He was pivotal to Indiana landing Liam McNeeley, with the latter pointing it out himself. He’s impressed on the trail.

Indiana’s last in-state recruit was C.J. Gunn, a holdover from Archie Miller’s staff who remained committed when Woodson was hired. Notable Hoosiers on the current roster include Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal and Payton Sparks.

More From The Crimson Quarry

Loading comments...