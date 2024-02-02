Indiana still evaluating injuries to Malik Reneau, Xavier Johnson

Indiana is still evaluating injuries to two starters, Xavier Johnson and Malik Reneau, ahead of the Hoosiers’ game against Penn State, Mike Woodson said during media availability on Friday.

“I’ll know more today when I get to practice,” Woodson said. “I spoke to [head athletic trainer Tim Garl] this morning, and at this point I don’t know. I really don’t. Both went down, X’s elbow and Malik’s ankle. They didn’t do anything yesterday, so we’ll see if they’re on the floor to do something today. So we’ll see.”

Reneau left the game during the first half against Iowa on Tuesday after an ankle injury and didn’t return. Johnson left with an arm injury during the second half and similarly didn’t return.

Indiana was able to pull out the win with a depleted lineup but was without its go-to scorer, Reneau, and starting point guard, Johnson. It remains to be seen when they will return to game action.