Indiana vs. Penn State: How to watch, notes, game thread

Indiana men’s basketball is set to welcome Penn State to Bloomington on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a much-needed home win over Iowa while the Nittany Lions got the better of the same Rutgers team that beat Indiana. It’s the kind of game you just can’t afford to drop regardless of the circumstances.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Time/Date: Saturday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall. Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: FS1

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

Indiana got a win over Iowa but at great cost. Both Xavier Johnson and Malik Reneau left the game with injuries and their status is unknown heading into Saturday, per Mike Woodson.

Penn State is in year one of a rebuild led by former VCU coach and Pennsylvania native Mike Rhoades. The Nittany Lions went on a truly awful nonconference run that included losses to Bucknell and Rhoades’ old program... but they’ve stolen enough wins in conference play to be a Jabba’s Palace style trap door for a team’s resume.

It’s a guard-led unit between Kanye Clary and Ace Baldwin. Trey Galloway, Gabe Cupps and Anthony Leal are going to need to anchor the defense up front.

Game Thread

Have thoughts on the matchup? Share them below in the comments, our Indiana men’s basketball game thread.