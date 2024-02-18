Indiana at Illinois: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

No. 14 Indiana women’s basketball is back in action Monday afternoon with a road tilt at Illinois.

The two teams previously met on New Year’s Eve when the Hoosiers downed the Illini, 77-71 in Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Monday, February 19th, 2:00 p.m. EST

Location: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

TV: FOX

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

No. 14 Indiana (21-3, 12-2 Big Ten) picked up a 68-54 Valentine’s Day dub at Wisconsin last time out.

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana’s all-time leading scorer as of last Sunday, led the Hoosiers with 24 points while Sara Scalia and Chloe Moore-McNeil combined to go 8-12 from 3-point range.

Scalia also etched her name in the program record book by sinking her 79th triple of the year versus the Badgers. No Indiana player has made more 3-pointers in a single season than the fifth year guard.

You can read more about the win here.

Illinois (12-12, 6-8 Big Ten) left Happy Valley with an 86-71 win at Penn State on Thursday.

Senior forward Kendall Bostic led the Illini with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double while four other Illinois players scored in double figures against the Nittany Lions.

UIUC’s taken Indiana to the brink twice over the last two seasons including their previous matchup this year. Senior guard Makira Cook’s dropped a season-high in points (33 in 2022-23, 24 this year) in each of her last two games against the Hoosiers and is one of the Big Ten’s most underrated backcourt players.

Fortunately for Indiana, however, Mackenzie Holmes also enjoys this matchup and posted 30-burgers those same two games.

Holmes is inevitable, but Illinois was successful in limiting Sara Scalia last they saw her and held Indiana’s sharpshooter to just 2 points on NYE. The defensive focus on Scalia drew allowed forced Chloe Moore-McNeil to step up as a scorer and she’s been playing the best ball of her career ever since. Expect another big one from CMM tomorrow.