Why you shouldn’t care about the Indiana alternate uniforms

We already know what you want to say.

They’re black. That’s not Indiana’s color. Worse, it’s Purdue’s color. They don’t look traditional. They just don’t look good. They’re gonna look really weird on the court.

Here’s the thing though: you don’t need to care.

Which is the antithesis of Indiana’s fanbase. Hoosiers care too much if anything and they care about everything. From the minute details on gamedays to how good the team is. Fans got upset when the sleeve piping was removed from the men’s jerseys a few years ago (and they were right to do so.)

But here, right now, the only thing worth caring about is the fact that the women’s team is going to have to wear these... against Iowa... when the game was marketed... as a themed whiteout.

Not great! Not exactly sure where that decision came from so I wouldn’t go blaming the athletic department for it but that’s really the only thing that’s weird here.

Otherwise? Do not bother caring about it. It’s simply not worth your time to pour thought and investment into an alternate jersey. Why? Because the pluses almost certainly outweigh the negatives.

First and foremost: these aren’t for you. They really aren’t for the fans unless those fans are also really into the fashion scene. Otherwise, not really worth paying mind.

Who they are for is the recruits you’d like to commit to Indiana. Multiple current members of the Hoosiers roster including Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway have an interest in fashion off the court. The same can be said for recruits and countless players across the NBA.

Fear of God is a pretty big deal as a brand and Indiana getting in on that means something.

It’s worth noting that Overtime Elite’s Mikel Brown Jr, an Indiana target in 2025, is an adidas Basketball athlete as of this week. He’s in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star game festivities, with Mike Woodson and Brian Walsh paying him a visit at Broad Ripple High School, where OTE held an event.

Also, frankly, Indiana is one of adidas’ top basketball brands. With that deal nearing its expiration date you’d imagine the three stripes would want to sweeten Indiana’s side of things.