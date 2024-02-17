Indiana basketball: adidas unveils new Fear of God uniforms

adidas released teaser photos of its new collaboration with streetwear brand Fear of God, which includes new alternate uniforms for Indiana and Miami basketball.

.@fearofgodadidas presents Indiana University NCAA Collection. Select items arriving 2.18 at the Indiana Team Store & 2.24 on adidas CONFIRMED app. pic.twitter.com/6DZjU1Vd6q — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 16, 2024

Indiana will debut its new alternates tomorrow on the men’s side as it faces off with Northwestern in Assembly Hall. The women’s team will wear them at home against Iowa later this week.

Per the press release, “Exclusive Fear of God Athletics team hoodies, tees, and pants will be available for purchase at each university’s bookstore. Indiana University’s collection will be available on Sunday, February 18.”

In addition to making the collection available for purchase, the first 100 students at the games listed above will receive a limited edition tee to commemorate the collaboration.

I’m going to be honest here and say that these are not my cup of tea, but they weren’t made for me. Fear of God is an established streetwear line, having been around for over a decade and earning write ups from GQ, Vogue, Hypebeast, and High Snobiety.

With Indiana’s adidas contract set to expire next summer, this collaboration shows that the Brand With the Three Stripes continues to prioritize Indiana as one of its top brands. Indiana was also featured in a similar collab with Eric Emanuel back in 2020, in a line that featured shoes, a duffle bag, shorts, and tees.

Also significant is that Indiana recruiting target, Mikel Brown Jr., signed with adidas earlier this week as an NIL ambassador. Brown is the no. 16 player in the class of 2025 and is visiting Indiana Sunday after Mike Woodson saw his Overtime Elite team play in Indianapolis earlier this week.