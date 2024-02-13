Indiana at Wisconsin: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

No. 14 Indiana women’s basketball is spending its Valentine’s Day in Madison. The Hoosiers have a Wednesday evening date with Wisconsin and are looking to beat the Badgers for the tenth-straight time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, February 14th, 8:00 p.m. EST

Location: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

TV: Peacock

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

No. 14 Indiana (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten) completed its season sweep of Purdue with a 95-62 Sunday win in Assembly Hall.

Impressive outings from Chloe Moore-McNeil (22pts, 5reb, 5a), Lexus Bargesser (12 pts, 9 reb, 2blks, 2stl) and Jules LaMendola (8pts, 2-2 3PT, 2a in 16 mins) helped the Hoosiers get it done but Sunday was all about Mackenzie Holmes.

The graduate forward became Indiana’s all-time leading scorer with a righty layup off the glass in the fourth quarter. The basket was good for Holmes’s 16th and 17th points of the game and make the All-American the first player to score 2,365 points in an Indiana uniform.

Holmes, who is 10-0 versus Purdue in her career, taking the scoring crown against Indiana’s biggest rival was a pretty perfect moment and summarizes the recent history between the in-state foes well.

With the exception of the Big Ten Title-clinching win (also over Purdue) last year, Sunday was the most memorable/best day of the Teri Moren era so far.

Wisconsin (11-11, 4-8 Big Ten) picked up a 69-64 win over Penn State last time out.

2022-23 Big Ten All-Freshman teamer Serah Williams runs the show for the Badgers. The sophomore post dropped a career-high 31 points on the Nittany Lions Sunday and ranks third in the conference in points per game.

Williams (18.2 ppg) trails just Holmes (20.3) and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (32.3) (lol) in scoring accounts for 26.2% of all Badger points this season.

She also leads the league in rebounding with 10.7 boards per game.

Ronnie Porter is another name to know on Bucky’s roster. Listed at 5-4, the sophomore guard is one of the shortest players in the conference but averages over six rebounds per game.

An exciting ball-dominant guard, Porter’s scoring in double figures nightly in her first season as a starter.

Wisconsin’s a team on the rise, but the Badgers are probably still a year away from giving the top-level B1G sides trouble. Wisco doesn’t have the size or perimeter shooting to compete with an Indiana team that enters in good spirits. Serah Williams v. Mackenzie Holmes will a great individual matchup, though!