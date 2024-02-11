Mackenzie Holmes becomes Indiana’s all-time leading scorer

Indiana women’s basketball has a new all-time leading scorer.

Mackenzie Holmes, with 2,365 points to her name across a five-year career in the candystripes, passed fellow program legend Tyra Buss with a bucket in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 95-62 dismantling of Purdue.

Yarden Garzon fed Holmes in the post, and Purdue was ready. The Boilermakers had been swarming the paint the entire game to limit her scoring ability. Jeanae Terry doubled up with Caitlyn Harper while Madison Layden left the corner in help defense.

But she was just too fast. Too strong. Too good.

A spin move was all it took. Off the glass, through the net.

Pandemonium ensued as Assembly Hall rose to its feet, led by the Indiana bench. Teammates ran to her as soon as possible, dousing her with water once the final buzzer sounded.

It’s a bit sweeter to have it happen against Purdue for Holmes, who is a perfect 10-0 against Purdue in the regular season. But it’s not something she was going for. She passed out of the post a few possessions before and kept playing team-first basketball on the brink of the record.

Asked about it postgame, the first thing she did was give credit.

“I’ve played with some really, really amazing people.” Holmes said. “I’ve played for the best coaches in the country. It’s just a really special thing for me to be able to wear ‘Indiana’ across my chest every single day and play in Assembly Hall. It’s been one of the greatest blessings in my life.”