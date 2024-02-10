Indiana vs Purdue: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

No. 14 Indiana women’s basketball finishes its season series with Purdue this Super Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m. in Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers took the first leg of the home-and-home and retained the Barn Burner Trophy for a seventh-straight year with a 74-68 win in West Lafayette on January 21st.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, February 11th, 2:00 p.m. EST

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: B1G+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

No. 14 Indiana (19-3, 10-2 Big Ten) bounced back with a huge 94-91 comeback win against Michigan State last time out.

Senior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil recorded the fourth triple-double in program history while four other Hoosiers scored 10+ in one of the most exciting games of the Teri Moren era.

You can read more about the win, and what it meant, here.

Purdue (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) halted a seven-game losing skid with a 77-72 overtime victory against Illinois last Monday. Freshman forward Mary Ashley Stevenson led the Boilermakers with 25 points and nine rebounds while Jeanae Terry notched a career-high 14 assists in the win.

If round one against Indiana taught us anything it’s that Purdue, despite some youth, is a talented squad. Stevenson and Rashunda Jones give Katie Gearlds a young core to build around... Indiana’s won ten-straight between bitter state rivals but this group can take one soon.

Not sure if that’ll be today though. Indiana’s Thursday win over Michigan State was galvanizing and gave the team a previously-unseen level of confidence in tight games. Add in the fact that Assembly Hall is producing the second-largest crowds in the conference this year (8,969 per game) and you get a real tough road environment.

This one, like the first matchup between these teams, will probably come down to 3-point shooting. The Big Ten’s two best deep shooters, Indiana’s Sara Scalia (44.7% 3PT) and Purdue’s Madison Layden (44.2%), will be the focal points of their respective offenses.