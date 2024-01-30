Indiana at Maryland: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

#10 Indiana women’s basketball is back in action tomorrow night with a road date at Maryland.

Two top-tier Big Ten sides, these teams bring out the best in each other and have played some bangers over the last few seasons. Maryland leads the all-time series 12-3 but Indiana’s won three of the last four matchups.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, January 31st, 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

#10 Indiana (17-2, 8-1 Big Ten) jumped up four spots in this week’s AP poll with a 100-59 drubbing of Northwestern at home on Sunday.

All-America graduate forward Mackenzie Holmes (27 points, 11 rebounds) led the way with her fourth double-double of the year while five other Hoosiers also scored in double figures.

This win featured heavy minutes for Indiana’s underclassmen and they seemed up to the task. Sophomore post Lilly Meister finished with a career-high thirteen points as did freshman guard Lenée Beaumont who scored eleven points in 31 minutes.

Beaumont’s success in extended minutes is huge as Indiana continues to be without starting guard Sydney Parrish. Parrish suffered a foot injury in practice prior to the Purdue game and has missed the last two games. She was ruled out indefinitely last week and her status at Maryland is not yet known.

Maryland (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) gave up a balmy 112 points in a lopsided loss at Penn State on Sunday.

The Terps have won at least a share of the Big Ten title in six of nine seasons since joining the league but have gone without hardware in each of the last two seasons.

Many expected this to be a “down” year in College Park after starting guards Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers moved on to the WNBA but Maryland occupying ninth place in the standings is more about the Big Ten being better than the Terps being worse.

Brenda Frese’s squad is remains extremely talented but may be without one of its stars against Indiana. Junior guard Shyanne Sellers (15.4 ppg), one of my favorite non-Hoosier players to watch, left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury and was ruled day-to-day yesterday.

The brunt of Maryland’s production will fall on sophomore guard Bri McDaniel if Sellers is unable to go. McDaniel, a 2022 four-star recruit, is blossoming in her first season as a starter and owns 20-point performances in three of Maryland’s last six games.

The Hoosiers are definitely the favorite here but the win won’t come easy. The Terps are 9-1 at home this season and Indiana’s still searching for its first win in College Park. Playing in front of a large road crowd will be a big “prove-it” moment for the young players Teri Moren’s trying to develop quickly.