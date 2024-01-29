 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis to visit Indiana

The Hoosiers could be in the mix for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

By L.C.Norton
High School Football: Carrollton Trojans - Julian Lewis John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Curt Cignetti and Tino Sunseri are making their names known.

Five-star 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis, a USC commit out of Carrollton, Georgia, will reportedly be in Bloomington to visit Indiana this coming weekend. It’ll come after visits to Alabama and Georgia.

He’s ranked as the 8th best overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rating and the 2nd highest rated quarterback.

Indiana has a pre-existing connection with Lewis on the staff as Sunseri, the Hoosiers’ quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, has reportedly known the former for years.

Cignetti and Sunseri earned wide praise for quarterback development at JMU, with multiple starters having won conference player of the year at both the FCS and FBS levels. Both are former quarterbacks in their own right.

It’s the kind of visit that raises a few eyebrows. The Hoosiers? Them? In the same weekend as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide?

It’s surprising to anyone that didn’t pay attention to Cignetti’s introductory press conference as head coach, when he stated he’d place no limitations on what Indiana could accomplish under his watch.

