Indiana vs Iowa: Men’s basketball game thread, how to watch, more

Indiana men’s basketball is set to welcome Iowa to Bloomington.

It’s probably a must-win for the Hoosiers to avoid further spiral after an 0-3 stretch in league play. Losses to Purdue, Wisconsin and Illinois mean few opportunities for quality wins left on the schedule with a resume that isn’t March-worthy.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Time/Date: Tuesday Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall. Bloomington, Indiana.

TV: BTN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

Indiana was without starting center Kel’el Ware against Wisconsin and Illinois, opting for a smaller lineup in the latter game. The defensive gameplan of switching 1-5 worked, but the Hoosiers weren’t able to produce enough offense, including hitting 0 3-pointers, to escape Champaign with a win.

It’s unknown if Ware will be available against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa is still an efficient offensive unit but lacks the star power that made the past four years a must-watch squad. These Hawkeyes have a good amount of youth, with likely Big Ten Freshman of the Year Owen Freeman being a key cog. Indiana can’t afford to let them get comfortable from deep, as happened last year.

Have thoughts on the matchup? Share them below in the comments, our Indiana men’s basketball game thread.