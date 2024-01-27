Indiana vs Illinois: Men’s basketball game thread, how to watch, more

Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on Illinois in Champaign in a game that could prove crucial for both squads.

For the Hoosiers, it’d mean an 0-3 slog during a stretch when they really needed to pick up at least one win. For the Illini, it’s about staying in the conference title race.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Time/Date: Saturday Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena. Champaign, Illinois.

TV: FOX

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

Indiana was without starting center Kel’el Ware against Wisconsin, where a lack of defense and an efficient Badgers offense spelled the Hoosiers’ doom. Xavier Johnson looked a bit better in relief minutes and could get more run against Illinois.

Illinois dropped an overtime game on the road in Evanston to fade in the conference title race. The Illini are a tournament team, but are still searching for a statement win.

Game Thread

Have thoughts on the matchup? Share them below in the comments, our Indiana men’s basketball game thread.