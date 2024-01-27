Indiana vs Northwestern: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

After a light couple days with no midweek game, #14 Indiana women’s basketball is back in action tomorrow afternoon with a home contest versus Northwestern in Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, January 28th, 2:00 p.m. EST

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

#14 Indiana (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) retained the Barn Burner Trophy for a seventh-straight year with a road victory at Purdue last time out.

The Hoosiers’ tenth-straight win over the Boilers is especially impressive because they did it without Sydney Parrish, who missed the game with a foot injury suffered in practice.

Indiana will be without the senior guard for the foreseeable future as she was ruled out indefinitely yesterday.

Parrish’s absence allowed Purdue’s defense to clog up the paint around Mackenzie Holmes and forced Indiana’s remaining guards to step up.

Chloe Moore-McNeil (20 points) became the offensive focal point while Sara Scalia (6-9 3PT) and Yarden Garzon (5-8 3PT) made it rain from deep to get it done against the Boilers.

You can read more about the victory here.

Northwestern (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten) lost 76-65 at home to Penn State on Thursday to extend its losing streak to three games. Junior forward Caileigh Walsh recorded her third double-double of the season with 17 points and twelve rebounds in the loss.

Walsh holds things down defensively while sophomore guard Caroline Lau runs the offense for the Wildcats. Lau can score but operates best as a facilitator and ranks second in the Big Ten in assists per game with 5.9.

Indiana and Northwestern play twice this season and haven’t done so since 2018-19. The Hoosiers will visit Evanston to complete the home-and-home on February 27.

Tomorrow’s game is the second without Sydney Parrish for Indiana and we don’t know when she’ll be back. Parrish’s fellow starters will have to do a little more (like they did against Purdue) but making up for her absence ultimately falls on the underclass guards. Especially through rebounding.

Northwestern is one of the league’s weaker teams off the glass (as is Indiana) so tomorrow should be a good opportunity for Lexus Bargesser, Lenée Beaumont, and Jules LaMendola to prove they can go up and get ‘em.