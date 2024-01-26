Indiana women’s basketball: Sydney Parrish out indefinitely with foot injury

Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren announced that senior guard Sydney Parrish would be out indefinitely with a foot injury during media availability on Friday.

Also an update on Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, who has been out since Dec. 22. @IndyStarSports #iuwbbhttps://t.co/BBPxGptuB6 — chloe peterson (@chloepeterson67) January 26, 2024

Parrish was out for the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue, walking onto the court on crutches and supporting the team from the bench throughout the game. The injury was sustained during a previous practice.

As the third leading scorer, second leading rebounder and a relentless source of energy on the court, it’s a definite blow for a Hoosiers team making its way through a top-to-bottom tougher Big Ten.

Lexus Bargesser started in Parrish’s place after coming off the bench in relief of Chloe Moore-McNeil. Indiana is going to need its backcourt to crash the boards to fill the gap left by Parrish.

Indiana was already without sophomore forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, who Moren said has been “dealing with personal issues,” in her absence. She’d transferred into the program after a highly successful freshman season at UT-Martin.