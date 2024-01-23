Indiana men’s basketball: Liam McNeeley named to McDonald’s All-American Game

Liam McNeeley, Indiana’s lone commit for the class of 2024, has been named a McDonald’s All-American, per Twitter.

Liam McNeeley is a McDonald’s All American. If IU does land Derik Queen as well — given he’s also been selected — it would be the first time the Hoosiers have signed multiple McDAAs in one class since 1994. #iubb pic.twitter.com/If84yW9QE0 — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 23, 2024

This will be the second straight offseason that Indiana adds a McDonald’s All-American, with the possibility of more joining. Derik Queen, McNeeley’s teammate at Montverde and fellow Indiana recruit, was also named to the roster.

The Hoosiers currently have two McDonald’s All-Americans on the roster in Kel’el Ware and Mackenzie Mgbako. Each are averaging more than 10 points per game as focal points of the Indiana offense.

McNeeley brings a skillset Indiana can use immediately in his outside shooting and ability to drive from the wing. He projects as a player who will start and contribute immediately.

Queen is one of the best passing bigs in his class, if not the country, so it’s also easy to see how he could fit in alongside Malik Reneau or another forward in Mike Woodson’s offense.