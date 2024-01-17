Indiana vs Minnesota: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

#16 Indiana women’s basketball is back in action tonight with a home date versus Big Ten foe Minnesota in Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, January 28th, 8:00 p.m. EST

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Peacock

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

#16 Indiana (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) ran into the buzzsaw that is Iowa last time out.

The Hoosiers hung with Caitlin and co. for the first 18-ish minutes but turnovers (15) and below-average three-point shooting (5-20, 25%) proved costly as halftime approached. The wheels came off after the break as a six-point halftime deficit ballooned to an 84-57 final.

Indiana’s played two championship contenders in Iowa and Stanford and been blown out both times. Each loss came on the on the road though. The Hoosiers get another shot at the Hawkeyes February 22 in Assembly.

Minnesota (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) is having a bounce-back year in head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season. The Golden Gophers own conference wins over Purdue, Michigan, and Nebraska and only need one more victory to match their league total from last year.

Sophomore guard Mara Braun paces the Gopher offense and enters tonight third in the conference in scoring. The 2023 Big Ten All-Freshman honoree is averaging 19 points per game to slot her just behind Mackenzie Holmes (19.5 ppg) on the leaderboard.

Like Indiana, the Gophers are strong on defense and each squad holds opponent under 61 points per contest.

Indiana needs a get-right game which means Mackenzie Holmes will be the focal point of the offense. The 2023 first team All-America forward dropped 28 points off 12-14 shooting against Minnesota last season.

Aside from Holmes, I get the feeling this’ll be a heavy Sara Scalia game. Scalia, who transferred to Indiana from Minnesota prior to last season, owns the league’s second-best three-point percentage (45-105, 42.9%) and has the greatest potential to take over a game of any Hoosier guard. Would love to see Scalia at her best against her old pals.